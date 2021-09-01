Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Share Adorable Photos & Heartfelt Notes On Mom Prakash's Birthday

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are celebrating their mother, Prakash Kaur's birthday. The sibling duo shared adorable photos on their respective Instagram handle. They also penned heartfelt notes for their mother. Several celebrities also extended their warm wishes to the actors' mother.

Sunny and Bobby Deol's heartfelt wishes for mom Prakash

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol shared a photo with his mother in which he was seen hugging her. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Mama. #mama." He further added a series of red hearts to express his love for his mother. Bobby Deol also shared a similarly adorable photo with his mother. He wished his mother in the caption of the post and wrote, "Happy Birthday MAA love you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Several Bollywood celebrities extended their heartwarming wish for Prakash Kaur in the comment section. Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan, Darshan Kumar and several others wrote, "Happy birthday aunty."

Prakash Kaur is Dharmendra's first wife. The actor married Prakash Kaur in 1954. He later tied the knot with former actor Hema Malini in 1980. Apart from Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra also has two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with Prakash Kaur.

Sunny and Bobby Deol's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the web series Aashram. He has a few projects in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. He will also star in Love Hostel. The actors wrapped up their shoot for the film on July 31. The film also cast Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

The siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol will co-star in the sequel film Apne 2. The film also has their father and veteran actor Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol. The family sports drama film Apne came out in 2007. The film had the Deol brothers, Dharmendra, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher. The film's plot revolved around a wrecked boxer who wants his sons to bring him glory in the same sport. When the boxer's younger son gets injured, his elder son decides to fulfil his dream. The film was directed by Anil Sharma.

