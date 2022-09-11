Sunny Deol recently spoke about his 'biggest idol' in the film industry, who is none other than his superstar father Dharmendra. The veteran legend's elder son mentioned that the Sholay star has succeeded in all genres of cinema and has never shied away from experimenting. Sunny also praised the directors and writers in Dharmendra's time, wishing that he was an 'active actor in his era'. Sunny has screen space with Dharmendra several times, with the father-son duo now gearing up for the second installment of Apne.

Sunny Deol heaps praise on his superstar father Dharmendra

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol spoke about his father and mentioned, "I have got my idol at home. He is the only actor to succeed in all genres of cinema and he has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama – he has done it all. I wish I was an active actor in his era.”

Comparing the kind of cinema prevalent in Dharmendra's time versus now, Sunny added, "My dad used to shoot for many films in a day - from one set to the other. Imagine, how good the writer and directors were, that the actors could stick to their characters. They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations. We have bound scripts in today’s time, but they are not close to what was done back in the day. I always keep thinking… I wish I was in that era.”

More on Sunny Deol's work front

The actor will be seen in R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt. It will release on September 23. He also has Apne 2 with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMSUNNYDEOL)