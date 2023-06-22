Sunny Deol Celebrates 33 Years Of Ghayal, Reveals Why He Produced The Film

Sunny Deol's blockbuster film Ghayal released on June 22, 1990. The action romantic movie was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also featured actors like Meenakshi Seshadri, Om Puri, Amrish Puri and others. Meanwhile, the film was produced by none other than Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol celebrates 33 years of Ghayal

Sunny Deol's iconic film Ghayal premiered in theaters 33 years ago on this very day. Marking the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram to express his heartfelt emotions. In a note shared in the caption, the renowned actor revealed that Ghayal provided him with the opportunity to venture into production, as no one else was willing to support or finance the film initially. However, he expressed profound gratitude as the audience wholeheartedly embraced and cherished the movie.

The video shared by the Betaab actor opened with one of the most powerful dialogues from the film. "Aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ka Patta apne gale mein," mouthed by Sunny Deol himself. The video also featured several snippets from Ghayal. Soon after, several fans chimed in, in the comments section, to praise the actor. A fan wrote, "Sunny Deol is a real action hero."

Sunny Deol approached several makers for Ghayal

If reports are to be believed, back in the day, Sunny Deol approached several makers for the film but they advised him to not go ahead with it. However, the actor's father Dharmendra saw potential in his son and the movie, following which he decided to produce the film himself. After Ghayal released, not only did Sunny Deol garner appreciation, but his co-stars too were lauded for their acting skills.