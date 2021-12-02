Sunny Deol Dances To 'Yaara O Yaara', Discusses Karan Deol's Relationships & More On TKSS

This week's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Sunny Deol accompanying his son Karan Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his film Velle. The duo will be accompanied by Karan's co-stars Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari, as Kapil Sharma embroils them in a hilarious banter. Sony Entertainment Television recently shared a teaser for the upcoming episode, which showcases Sunny Deol recreating his famous Yaara O Yaara hook step, talking about his son's relationships with Kapil and more.

Sunny Deol, Karan Deol join Kapil on TKSS

The two and a half minute clip starts with Sunny's dashing entry as he straight away breaks into performing Yaara O Yaara, leaving Archana Puran Singh, Kapil and others in splits. The video then panned to Kapil who asks Sunny to mention three things that can be uprooted from the ground. Sunny then mentioned carrots, radishes only to have someone off-camera shout ‘hand pump’ (which got famous after his stint in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha). Karan can also be seen mimicking his father's famous “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” dialogue, and Deol Jr's classic twist caused bouts of laughter.

Another high point in the teaser comes when Karan Deol answers a question about discussing his relationships with his father. When he says 'yes', Kapil remarks “Aapne khud bataya hai jaa ke ya pakde gaye thay (Did you tell him yourself or were you caught)?”. Sunny also played along by noting that in their age, everyone used to coyly engage in romantic affairs. Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar further join in and add to the fun-filled episode.

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. They will be reprising their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh, respectively. Utkarsh Sharma, who debuted on the big screen with its first film, will also return for the sequel. The action drama is set in the backdrop of India's independence and the subsequent partition of the country into India and Pakistan. The plot revolves around the love story of two distinct individuals from different communities.

On the other hand, Karan's Velle will be released on December 10.

(Image: INSTAGRAM/ @sonytvofficial)