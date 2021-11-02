Sunny Deol Enjoys Cold Breeze On Mountains While Reading Gadar 2's Script; See BTS Pics

Sunny Deol has been enjoying the mountains for the past few days. After camping at a height with his father, Dharmendra, the actor has now switched to work mode for his upcoming film Gadar 2. He recently shared a BTS photo of him enjoying the mountains and preparing for the much-awaited sequel.

Sunny Deol recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his script reading session in the mountains. In the photo, the actor was seen sitting with director Anil Sharma and writer Shaktiman Talwar. He donned a yellow jacket and a mustard woollen cap. The actor smiled at the camera with a mug in his hand. Sharing the photo, the actor revealed he is shooting in Manali and wrote, "Reading Sessions and the cold mountain breeze."

The film's leading lady Ameesha Patel also shared a similar photo via Instagram. In the post, the actor revealed the team of Gadar 2 is currently doing the prep work. She wrote, "When the super cool GADAR 2 team are at prep work 👍.. my Tara singh @iamsunnydeol and @anilsharma_dir …. GADAR 2." Ameesha Patel played the lead role of Sakeena in the 2001's hit action romance, Gadar.

Sunny Deol goes camping with Dharmendra

Earlier this week, Sunny Deol posted a video of him and his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, camping in the mountains. In the video, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol sat in their camp and revealed they were at a height of 9000 feet. The Bollywood veteran said, "Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (pointing to the sky above, he spoke about God) blessing and your good wishes." The video's caption read, "Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us."

On the work front, Sunny Deol will soon star in the sequel to his 2001 romance drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actor will reprise his role as Tara Singh in the upcoming film. It will also feature Utkarsh Sharma, who debuted on the big screen with the 2001 film. The actor also has R Balki directorial Chup in his pipeline. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

