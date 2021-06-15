Sunny Deol Expresses Gratitude As 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' Marks 20 Years Of Its Release

Sunny Deol’s film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in theatres 20 years ago on June 15, 2001. To celebrate 20 years of Gadar, fans took to social media and #20YearsOfGadar has been trending on Twitter ever since. Sunny Deol too took to social media and expressed his gratitude towards the overwhelming response received by the film. Take a look at his post below.

Sunny Deol expresses gratitude for 20 years of Gadar

Taking to Twitter, Sunny Deol shared a clip from the film featuring himself along with Ameesha Patel and added the film’s song Musafir Jaane Wale to the background. In his caption, he wrote, “We made a film, you made it an event! #20yearsofGadar, I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic. @ameeshapatel9 @anilsharma_dir @zeestudiosofficial #Gadar #Anniversary.” Check out his post below.

Meanwhile, fans celebrated 20 years of the film’s release by sharing several stills and videos and wrote, “#20yearsofGadar A movie with innumerable heart touching scenes ..The best Love Story from Indian Cinema #Gadar #GadarEkPremKatha”, “Love respect @ameesha_patel mam....cult film Gadar in d history books of Indian cinema post sholay n Mughal-e-Azam...@Anilsharma_dir #20YearsOfGadar #20yearsofsakina #ameeshapatel @iamsunnydeol”, “ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER History of Indian cinema..Great Love story with Action Drama and epic music #SunnyDeol #20yearsofGadar”, “Best ever movie ....@iamsunnydeol ji ...#20YearsOfGadar..All time favorite.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

#20yearsofGadar



A movie with innumerable heart touching scenes ❤️

The best Love Story from Indian Cinema 🔥#Gadar #GadarEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/KFcbzxdzaj — Aniket Kumar Pandey (@BeingAK27) June 15, 2021

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER History of Indian cinema



Great Love story with Action Drama and epic music 👍 #SunnyDeol#20yearsofGadar pic.twitter.com/hemOXHP1Rx — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) June 15, 2021

When Tara Singh uprooted the tube well, tremors were felt not just in Pakistan, but cash registers went bonkers at cinemas across India. Gadar-Ek Prem Katha went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of all time. It released #OnThisDay in 2001. #20YearsOfGadar pic.twitter.com/azeJwVnMJ4 — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) June 15, 2021

@Anilsharma_dir it's my request from all #Sunnydeolfans to plz have a live instagram session on the occasion of #20yearsofGadar wid @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma . Congratulations once again 🙏🙏 Will surely wait for #Apne2 ❤️❤️ — Rushikesh (@Rushi19946583) June 14, 2021

More about Gadar movie

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is an action, romantic, period drama film directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol, along with Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The story is set during the Partition of India in 1947, where a Sikh truck driver falls in love with a Muslim girl belonging to an aristocratic family. They marry and live a happy life but their happiness is short-lived when Sakina's father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her family.

The film, however, received a mixed response from critics at the time of its release. According to Hindustan Times, director Anil Sharma said that the movie was under the headline "Gutter Ek Prem Katha" and the maximum number of stars that the film received from critics was 2.5. At the box office, however, it went on to create history and became the biggest blockbuster of all time. As of now, the IMDB rating of the movie is 7.2 out of 10.

(IMAGE: SUNNY DEOL'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.