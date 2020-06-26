Sunny Deol Reveals On 30 Years Of Its Release How 'Ghayal' Had Been Rejected By Producers

The movie Ghayal has completed 30 years of its release. The movie starred Sunny Deol alongside South Indian actor Jayabharathi and Pankaj Kapur. In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Sunny shared some tidbits and facts about the movie, from how producers rejected the movie to it turning to be one of the most successful movies of Bollywood.

ALSO READ | Did you know Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Alok Nath & Annu Kapoor are of the same age?

Sunny Deol speaks about Ghayal

Sunny Deol, while talking to the news agency, shared that debutant director Rajkumar Santoshi was just an assistant to Govind Nihalani when he came to Sunny with Ghayal’s script. He talked about how they knew each other and Rajkumar narrated the story to him. Deol liked the story and thus promised Rajkumar that they will make it. Since Rajkumar was a new director, finding a producer was a task for them.

Sunny revealed that no matter whom they approached, they advised them to not make this film as it won’t work. He shared that almost everyone rejected the idea of the core story and also suggested changes in it. Fed up and exhausted, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi had then turned to Sunny’s father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Dharmendra saw the potential in the movie and decided to produce the film. The confidence and faith that his father had in the movie made Sunny work hard and make the film the way it was scripted. And thus, Ghayal movie came to life.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol all set to bring back 'taarikh par tarikh' vibes with 'Damini' remake?

Sunny Deol’s nervousness

Sunny Deol shared that he decided to keep a screening of the film for the Bollywood fraternity before its theatrical release. He revealed that because he is an introverted person, he used to feel awkward in front of people and the critics who gave him feedback on his work. He shared that Ghayal movie is close to his heart, and this made both Rajkumar and himself nervous. Rajkumar had said that the movie is now made and it cannot be changed. He also told Sunny how if the movie fails, they will not make movies on such stories in the future.

ALSO READ | Did Soha Ali Khan slap Sunny Deol on sets of 'Ghayal Once Again'?

Ghayal was a huge success, and as per a news source, it was also one of the highest-grossing Bollywood ventures at the box office that year. The movie received a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ghayal cast included Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, Amrish Puri along with Sunny Deol and Jayabharathi. After the success of Ghayal, Sunny Deol's movies with Rajkumar Santoshi were Damini and Ghatak.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol posts a throwback picture of his 'Bob' with an adorable caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.