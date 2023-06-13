Sunny Deol Grooves To Punjabi Beats At Son Karan's Roka Ceremony | WATCH

Why you're reading this: The Deol residence in Mumbai is currently buzzing with Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's vibrant pre-wedding festivities. The actor's roka was held on June 12, with many celebs gracing the ceremony. A video of Sunny Deol dancing his heart out with a relative has gone viral on social media.

Karan Deol is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

Reportedly, their wedding is on June 18.

The couple got engaged on February this year on Dharmendra's wedding anniversary.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol groove to Punjabi beats

A video of Sunny Deol having a good time at Karan Deol's roka is circulating online. In the viral clip, he could be seen grooving to lively Punjabi tunes. The Gadar 2 actor was visibly excited as he took to the dance floor with his relative and enjoyed the Punjabi tunes and swayed freely to the beats.

Sunny's video has gone viral on social media with many dropping in loving comments for the Bollywood star. It will be interesting to see him celebrate his son's wedding in the coming days.

Deol brothers reunite for Karan Deol's wedding

(Deol brothers pose together during pre-wedding festivities | Image: Varinder Chawla)

On Monday night, the shutterbugs captured a special moment as the Deol brothers—Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol, and Bobby Deol stepped out together from their residence during Karan Deol's pre-wedding celebrations. The trio happily posed for pictures. Sunny also indulged in a fun banter with paps. The actor asked the photographers if they had food and drinks. To this, they responded that they didn't have drinks. Sunny quipped and asked Bobby to arrange drinks for them.

Karan Deol is tying the knot with his long-term girlfriend Drisha Acharya. According to media reports, the wedding festivities commenced on June 9. Reportedly, the wedding ceremony is scheduled for June 18. The couple got engaged on February 18, earlier this year. As per reports, their engagement took place during the wedding anniversary celebration of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Karan's wedding celebrations will conclude with a star-studded reception.