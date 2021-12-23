Sunny Deol Presents Tara Singh As 'Gadar 2' Wraps 1st Schedule; Shares Why He's Fortunate

Indian cinema has seen numerous blockbusters over the years. However, such films getting a sequel has been extremely rare. The sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be one of the few instances of an all-time blockbuster's story being taken forward.

The sequel was announced two months ago, and the shooting seems to have gone ahead as per schedule. As a result, the team has already completed the first schedule of the venture. Sunny Deol expressed his delight on the journey of the film till now.

Sunny Deol expresses gratitude as Gadar 2 first schedule shooting gets completed

The makers of Gadar 2 had announced the venture on the occasion of the Dussehra festival in October. However, no poster or pictures of the lead stars, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel had been shared then. While Sunny had shared an image of his bearded and turbaned look as Tara Singh, familiar for fans of the hit film, no image from the shooting was released.

On the occasion of the wrap of the first schedule, the Bharatiya Janata Party politician gave a glimpse of how his character would appear on the big screens again. He could be seen in the same brown turban, he wears in the original, while being in a sombre look, captured in a camera lens.

Sunny wrote that only a 'fortunate few' get the opportunity to bring amazing characters to life. The Apne star added that he was 'feeling blessed' to be presenting Tara Singh 20 years later as he 'wrapped the first schedule.'

The shooting was done in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. Tara Singh's wife Sakeena too shared a photo from the sets of the film. Ameesha Patel dropped a photo with the captain of the ship, Anil Sharma, as they posed for the cameras. Sharing an embrace, the Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai star called him as a 'fabulous director.'

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film will also star Utkarsh Sharma. He is the actor, who portrayed the role of Tara and Sakeena's son. Utkarsh, who is the son of Anil Sharma, had made his debut as an adult in Genius last year. The film is releasing next year.

