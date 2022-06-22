Sunny Deol Says 'fight For What's Right Is Still Relevant' As He Marks 32 Yrs Of 'Ghayal'

A man in power and influence often stomps over the poor to bend the law to his will. This was the premise of the 1990 blockbuster film Ghayal starring Sunny Deol in the lead role along with Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar and Amrish Puri, and Annu Kapoor and more in significant roles.

37-years-later, the film manages to resonate with the country's current situation. To mark almost four decades of the movie, Deol took to his social media to dedicate a special post to the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial.

Sunny Deol marks 37 years of 'Ghayal'

Taking to his Instagram on June 22, the 65-year-old actor shared a video compilation from the film Ghayal highlighting his exceptional performance as Ajay Mehra, an amateur boxer. He shared the video with the caption, ''#32YearsOfGhayal The world hasn’t changed much. The same struggle for justice & fight for what’s right is still relevant today #Ghayal''

Ghayal followed the story of Ajay Mehra, played by Deol, who is wrongly framed for the death of his brother Ashok Mehra (Raj Babbar) by Balwant Rai (Amrish Puri). After learning the truth about his brother's disappearance, Mehra takes the lawful route to seek justice for his brother's death. Balwant stomps over him through his power and influence.

The action-packed film then shows Ajay seeking vengeance as he resorts to violence after the law fails him. Considered a blockbuster at the box office, the movie became the second highest-grossing film of the year. It also won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Additionally, Sunny Deol received a National Film Award – Special Mention. In 2016, Sunny Deol decided to recreate the same magic at the box office by directing and starring in the sequel of the movie titled Ghayal Once Again. The film was a major success at the box office as it earned Rs 232.5 million by the end of its first weekend, as per Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sunny Deol celebrated Father's Day by sharing a special post for his father veteran actor Dharmendra. Sharing a sweet video compiling of their photos, he wrote, ''Papa is my strength my power to conquer to love to forgive my humbleness my earthiness my life my soul. I will never let you down papa''.

