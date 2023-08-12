Sunny Deol Sends Strong Message To New Generation Of Actors: Stop Bodybuilding And...

Sunny Deol is in the limelight because of Gadar 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film minted Rs 40.10 crore on the first day. It has become the second-highest opener of the year. Now, speaking to IMDb, the actor offered some advice to the new generation of actors.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

The film is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

The film had a great start at the box office.

Stop bodybuilding and dancing, says Sunny Deol

Speaking to IMDb, the 65-year-old actor said that the younger generation of actors should concentrate on acting and stop being obsessed with bodybuilding. He added that actors need work on honing their skills in acting as that will help them rise.

"We are not bodybuilders. You should be fit, strong, and healthy - and definitely music is something which is a part of our culture," he continued.

He also asked the audience to choose its 'heroes' carefully.

(Sunny Deol asked the new generation of actors to concentrate on acting | Image: Instagram)

"I know you all have seen my earlier films, and so many earlier actors, plus there are quite a few new ones who are doing great work. Let them be your heroes rather than people who are simply muscling around,” Sunny Deol concluded.

Sunny Deol, interestingly, was one of Bollywood's biggest action stars in the 90s. His macho reel image can be attributed to his work in movies like Ghayal (1990) and Narasimha (1991).

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2: You feel it is a very old film

Sunny then brought the conversation back to Gadar 2 and said that people feel it is a very old film as it is set in 1971.

Gadar 2, meanwhile, had a great opening despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, mass sectors and single screens are on a "record-smashing spree."