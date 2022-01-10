Sunny Deol Shares Secret On How To 'make Your Heart Happy' With Cheerful Clip From Manali

Sunny Deol recently headed to Manali and has been sharing some glimpses from his trip with his fans and followers online. He most recently shared a video of himself having the time of his life in the snow. In the caption of his post, he gave his fans the secret on how to 'make your heart happy.'

Sunny Deol shares glimpses from his trip to Manali

The actor headed to his social media account on Monday and posted a video montage of some of the memories he made in Manali. In the video, he was seen walking along snow-covered streets and also dancing in the snow, which is how he stated one can make their heart happy. His caption read, "If you want to make your heart happy, dance in snowalongside! 🙏🏻🌨️❄️☃️"

This is not the first time the Bollywood star has given his fans a glimpse into his snow-clad adventures. He recently posted a picture of himself alongside some trees and wrote, "Catching snowflakes". In the picture, he was seen with his arms folded as he smiled from ear to ear. He wore a beanie, jacket and scarf to protect himself from the cold, as he was covered in snow.

Sunny’s father Dharmendra Deol also recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of his son enjoying his time in the snow. He could be seen with a cup in his hand as he sat in the snowfall. Sharing the picture Dharmendra wrote, "Sunny, extremely happy happy to see you enjoying The Snowfall. Love you, take care."

Sunny, extremely happy happy to see you enjoying The Snowfall. Love 💕 you, take care 👋. pic.twitter.com/vDPWbslIP4 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 9, 2022

Another glimpse of Sunny enjoying his time in Manali went viral as he posted a video of himself plunging his face into the snow. He wore an orange beanie, and soon had a face and beard covered in snow. He wrote, "Icing on the cake 😛☃️ Enjoy every moment of Life."

Sunny Deol on the work front

Sunny will soon be seen in Gadar 2, which will be the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film recently wrapped up the shoot for its first schedule. The actor shared the news online as he posted a picture of himself as Tara Singh, with a turban and beard. He wrote, "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed 🙏🏻"

Image: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol