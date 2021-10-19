Sunny Deol Smiles And Poses For Paps On His 65th Birthday; Watch

Sunny Deol, who turned 65 on Tuesday, was seen celebrating the occasion with members of various media outlets at a recording studio in Mumbai. The actor, who is gearing up for the sequel of his cross-border romantic tale Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, also cut a Gadar 2 themed cake to mark the celebration. He was accompanied by director Anil Sharma as the duo spoke about their upcoming collaboration, hoping to win over fans with the film's second instalment.

The official motion poster of the film, which opened up with the tagline 'The Katha Continues', was revealed on the occasion of Dussehra. The film marks Deol and Ameesha Patel's collaboration after two decades and also stars Utkarsh Sharma - the child actor in the first instalment - in a pivotal role.

Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday with the media

Deol can be seen clad in a casual light blue t-shirt and pair of denim as he stepped out in the city. The 65-year-old completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a smartwatch as he posed for the paparazzi ahead of his birthday celebrations.

Take a look:

During his interaction, Deol spoke about his Bollywood comeback after a long haul, owing to the adulation and warmth he receives from his fans. He also revealed that he has various projects in his pipeline, details of which have been kept under the wraps. The director spoke about the overwhelming response to Gadar 2 announcement, adding that it took years for the makers to come up with a gripping storyline to entice the audience.

Celebrating the actor's birthday, his brother Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of the duo along with their sisters, Ajeita and Vijeita. The siblings can be seen hugging it out as they pose for the camera. In the caption, Bobby Deol wrote, 'Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me[sic].' Other actors like Chunky Pandey, Darshan Kumaar and Sachin Shroff reacted to the post and wished the actor.

Apart from Gadar 2, Sunny will also be seen in the family drama Apne 2. He also has R Balki directorial film Chup. The actor will be working alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

(IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA)