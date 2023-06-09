Sunny Deol Starrer Gadar Re-releases In Theatres Ahead Of Sequel Gadar 2

Ahead of the release of Gadar 2, its prequel Gadar hit theatres once again on Friday (June 9). The film first released in 2001 and made box office history. Since then, the movie has gained a cult following for its songs and memorable dialogues. The remastered version of Gadar released in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format.

According to Zee Studios, the sound of Gadar underwent a comprehensive restoration process for the re-release. The visual effects were meticulously incorporated to improve visual experience without detracting from the film's vintage feel. The final 4K version was assembled and produced using all of the original film videos, visual effect shots, sound, and background music.

The estimated restoration expense of the film is around ₹2 crore. The restored version of Gadar also has extra scenes that weren't included in the movie when it first came out. On Friday, a limited number of venues will screen Gadar in its newly restored version. Depending on the recepton of the re-release, more shows will be added.

Reacting to the re-release of Gadar, CEO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel said in a statement, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. By adding the advancements in the technical aspects of the film, we wanted to give the fans a chance to relive the iconic film with a visually astonishing and larger-than-life experience.”

More on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

(Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar | Image: Screengrab from the film)

Gadar’s story revolves around Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol), an Amritsar-based Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakina (played by Ameesha Patel), a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore. The late Amrish Puri had a crucial role to play in the movie.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 will hit the screens on August 11, 2023. Gadar’s original leads Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will be reprising their roles in the sequel of the film. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie will also bring back Utkarsh Sharma in a major role. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.