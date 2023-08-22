Sunny Deol Talks About OTT Debut Post Gadar 2 Success: So Many Subjects Which...

After a string of unsuccessful releases at the box office, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 emerged as an unprecedented box office hit. The film, which is a follow-up to the 2001 movie Gadar, saw the actor reprising his iconic role as Tara Singh. The movie had a record-breaking opening and is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore mark. Meanwhile, Sunny said that he is now ready to explore the OTT world as well. The Indian star is looking for streaming projects to star in and shared his reasons for the same.

Sunny Deol keen on acting in OTT projects

In an interview with Variety, Sunny was asked about his interest in working on OTT. The actor replied, “There are so many subjects which I want to do but I know they will not function for the cinema. Over there (on OTT), there is no fear of the box office.”

In the same interview, the actor quickly shut down reports of him signing any new projects, as of now. He stated he will be taking the call whenever there is something concrete. Right now, there are a lot of talks about Sunny Deol's future projects. Recently, he shot down hearsay about Border 2.

What's next for Sunny Deol?

The only confirmed projects for the actor at this moment are Baap, an action film, and the crime-thriller Soorya. Although Sunny Deol has previously produced and directed, he has no plans to do so currently. He stated that taking extra jobs other than acting affected his craft. Now, he is just focussed on acting.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film is set 17 years after the events of its prequel Gadar (2001). Utkarsh Sharma reprises his role of Jeete, Tara and Sakina’s son.