Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Take Inspiration From Indian Athletes' Tokyo Olympics Performance

Indian actor and politician Sunny Deol praised the Indian sportspersons for making history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and revealed how he was extremely proud of their performances, as reported by ANI. The actor also urged people to take inspiration from the sportspersons and reflected the importance of sports in one's life.

The Indian contingent broke its own record and won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics. While the contingent has not only made India proud, it has also inspired millions of citizens. The contingents garnered praises from all over the world.

Sunny Deol urges people to get inspired by India's performance in Tokyo Olympics

In a recent chat with ANI, Sunny Deol shared how he is proud of the Indian contingent's performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The Ghayal actor also highlighted the role sports play in maintaining a healthy life. He said, "It is a matter of great happiness that our country has won several medals at the Tokyo Olympics. People should take inspiration from this. There is nothing healthier than pursuing sports." He also took to his Twitter handle to urge people to get inspired by the sportspersons' performances. He wrote, "Youth should take inspiration from the Olympics, it is the key to a better healthy life #Olympics."

Sunny Deol praises Indian sportspersons for their extraordinary performances

Sunny Deol supported and praised the Indian contingent throughout the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in Javeline throw and created history at the Olympics. He brought India its first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. The Border actor praised Chopra and wrote, "Take a bow #NeerajChopra What an outstanding performance India is proud of you #Olympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #Gold." He also cheered the Indian women's hockey team for their extraordinary performance. He wrote, "Well played girls. You gave it your best. You were amazing in the tournament Keep your heads high Proud of you."

Take a bow #NeerajChopra

What an outstanding performance

India is proud of you#Olympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020#Gold — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 7, 2021

Well played girls. You gave it your best.

You were amazing in the tournament Keep your heads high

Proud of you #Hockey#HockeyIndiaTeam#womenhockeyindia #Olympics — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2021

India won seven medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal in Javelin throw while Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver medals. PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Men's hockey team, and Bajrang Punia won Bronze medals at the games.

(Image Credit: Sunny Deol's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.