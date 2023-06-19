Sunny Deol Welcomes Daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya To The Family With Heartfelt Post

Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday. The wedding ceremony took place at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The groom’s father, Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt note for the newlyweds on his Instagram handle.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya dated for 6 years before marrying each other.

Sunny Deol expressed his happines on 'gaining a beautiful daughter' in Drisha.

After the wedding, the couple hosted a start studded reception.

Sunny Deol welcomes Drisha Acharya to the family

The Gadar 2 star took to his Instagram handle to share photos of the newlywed couple Karan and Drisha and expressed his happiness on their union. In the caption, he wrote, “Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather.” The pictures featured the couple in their wedding attires as the camera captured their cabndid moments.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding photo shared by Sunny Deol | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya host wedding reception

Later in the day, the Deol family hosted the wedding reception for the newlyweds. Karan and Disha made a grand entry in golden and black outfits. Sunny arrived with his younger son Rajveer in a black tuxedo. Ahead of the couple’s entry, Sunny and Rajveer were snapped distributing sweets to the paparazzi. After posing for the paps, the father-son duo also interacted with the shutterbugs.

(Drisha and Karan tied the knot on June 18 | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Bobby Deol with his son at Karan-Drisha's reception | Image: Variunder Chawla)

(Abhay Deol at Karan Deol's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Dharmendra with Shatrughan Sinha and his son at Karan Deol's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Sunny and Rajveer, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his family - wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman, Abhay Deol posed for the paparazzi. Other celebs snapped at the wedding reception were Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Prem Chopra-Uma Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai and Suniel Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of Gadar 2. Karan Deol, on the other hand, will next seen in Apne 2.