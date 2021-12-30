Sunny Deol Welcomes New Year 2022 With A 'fresh Whiff Of Mountain Air'; See Pics

As the new year is approaching, many celebrity artists have been expressing their delight at entering into 2022. Even Sunny Deol shared a glimpse of his style of welcoming the new year. The actor also shared a series of his vibrant pictures that left the fans delighted and they showered love and new year wishes on his latest social media post.

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Gadar 2, which will mark the sequel to his iconic 2001 movie, Gadar. While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their original roles from the first film, the role of their son will be essayed by Utkarsh Sharma.

Sunny Deol welcomes the new year with a fresh whiff of mountain air in Manali

Sunny Deol recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of his photos from his quality time spent in the mountains of Manali. He added a couple of his pictures in which he can be seen wearing a beige coloured sweater with a beanie cap and a set of cool sunglasses. He was also seen flaunting his dashing beard and moustache look as he got his pictures clicked around the snowy mountains.

In the caption, he stated, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022." (sic). Many fans took to Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved the actor's latest photos while many of them added how stunning and smart he looked. As the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Gadar 2, they began dropping messages asking the actor to share updates on the film. Some fans also praised the actor by showering fire emojis in the comments section depicting how he looked hot in his latest look. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol