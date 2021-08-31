Sunny Deol's Appearance With Mom Prakash And His Kind Gesture At Airport Draws Attention

The stars of the film industry attain popularity and often this gets extended to their family members, friends, and other near and dear ones too. While some enjoy this fame and get comfortable to step out in front of the media, or make a career of their own, a few are hardly ever seen or spoken about. One such person has been Sunny Deol's mother Prakash Kaur and a rare appearance of the duo together got netizens talking.

Sunny Deol makes rare appearance with his mother

Thanks to the paparazzi, one got a rare glimpse of Sunny Deol's mother Prakash Kaur, the first wife of veteran actor Dharmendra, at the Mumbai airport. Dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans with sunglasses on, the actor-politician had a backpack for his journey. His mother was dressed in a salwar kameez.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, one could see him guiding his mother towards the entry point. As she was about to enter the airport, he held his mother's dupatta, put it to her front and helped her wrap it around her neck.

Several netizens expressed their delight on seeing Sunny Deol. Many showered their love on the mother-son duo.

As the caption read 'Sunny taking good care of his mom', many were left overwhelmed by the gesture. Right from calling him 'king'', 'asli star' and emojis galore, there were heartwarming reactions to the post.

A few days ago, a rare glimpse of Prakash Kaur had become a talking point when Sunny's brother, Bobby Deol had shared a photo with her. Sunny had then stated that she was a proud mother admiring her son as Bobby had won an award for his performance in the web series Aashram.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny, who is the Member of Parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency, has not been in a movie for two years after Blank. His next venture is set to be a film directed by R Balki. He is also starring in a sequel of Apne, which stars all the Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby together. The film had been announced for a Diwali release this year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed to the next year.