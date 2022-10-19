Sunny Deol's Birthday: Bobby Deol, Karan And More Send Heartfelt Wishes To Actor

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 65th birthday on October 19, 2022, and wishes have been pouring in for the Gadar fame to mark his special day. From his family members to his fans as well as industry friends, all are sending their heartfelt wishes to him online. Bobby Deol dedicated a special post for his brother to wish him a 'Happy Birthday'. He headed to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with Sunny Deol and penned, "I love you Bhaiya. Happy Birthday."

The pic saw the Aashram star sharing a warm hug with Sunny Deol. While the former wore a blue-coloured sweatshirt teamed up with a same-coloured cap and dark trousers, the Indian actor sported a grey sweatshirt and brown-coloured cap. Several celebrities headed to the comments section and dropped sweet wishes for Sunny as Chunky Panday commented, "Happy Happy birthday Dear Sunny," while Rahul Dev wrote, "Happy Birthday Sunny Bhaiya." Celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Darshan Kumaar and more simply dropped hearts to the post.

Karan Deol wishes his father on birthday

Deol's son Karan also took to his Instagram account and uploaded an adorable picture with his father from one of their vacation. The pic saw the duo sitting on the top of hills as they pose for a picture. "In life, I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to guide me through it always positive even during the darkest of times always pushing on no matter what, you are always by my side and I’ll always be by yours. Love you dad! Happy Birthday," he wrote in the caption. The post witnessed a special comment from Bobby Deol as he dropped hearts to it.

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in Chup alongside Dulquer Salmaan, is currently gearing up for the release of Gadar 2. The sequel will reportedly take place against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and will see Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

