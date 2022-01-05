Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Story Takes A Leap; Set Around 1971 India-Pakistan War: Report

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is considered among the all-time blockbusters of the Indian film industry. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer action drama is return to the big screens after a gap of two decades, and the shooting had been underway for the past few weeks.

Gadar was set up against the backdrop of an important event of the country, the Partition in 1947. And it has now emerged that the second installment of the franchise, too, revolves around an important historic event, the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The story reportedly will take a leap of 24 years.

Gadar 2 to be based around 1971 Indo-Pakistan war

Gadar 2, as per a report on Pinkvilla, will be centred around the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The plot of the first film was about Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, falling in love with a Pakistani girl Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel, and his visit to Pakistan to bring her back to India. The second film will trace the events in the lives of Tara and Sakeena, 24 years after the events of the first part.

Their son Jeete, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who was shown as a child in the first part, will thus be an adult in this one. The story is said to be about Tara taking efforts to save his son in Pakistan amid the Indo-Pakistan war. While the first film was about his love for the woman he loved, this will be about him going to any lengths for his son and that will form the 'emotional crust', the report added.

The sequel is in the literal form, as the actors have aged in a similar way as the characters since the sequel.

Gadar 2 shooting schedule completed

Gadar 2 had been announced with fanfare in October. The team then shot for the film over the course of the next few weeks in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. Late last month, Sunny expressed his delight on completing the shooting of the first schedule.

He did so by posting the look of his character. He said that only a few were fortunate to bring back 'iconic characters' to life and that he was feeling blessed to do so.