Sunny Deol's New Year Celebrations Witness An 'icing On The Cake' Moment; See

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying his gala time in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The Gadar actor shared a glimpse of how she welcomed the new year in between the hills.

Sunny Deol uploaded a video from his vacation that left his fans in delight as they showered love on the post. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Gadar 2, which will mark the sequel to his iconic 2001 movie, Gadar.

Sunny Deol enjoys 'icing on the cake' moment in Manali

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol posted a video on Sunday. The actor could be seen enjoying his snowy vacation on the hills of Himachal Pradesh. It seems like Manali is one of the favourite spots of Sunny. In the video, Sunny could be seen going face-forward in the ice, hence show-casing his snow-covered face. Keeping it cozy yet elegant, the Singh Saab The Great actor opted for a dark green coloured jacket teamed up with a light brown woolen cap. Sunny captioned the post, "Icing on the cake Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday".

Earlier, the actor had shared a series of pictures from his vacation spot, captioning it, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022 #Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022". The Ghayal actor wore a light brown woolen cap and a beige sweatshirt paired up with a set of Oakley sunglasses, hence displaying his dotting beard look. It was surely a treat for fans and that can be proved from the comment section. A fan wrote, "Even sunny paaji is an hard-core #oakley fan. Seen him use many Oakley sunglasses in his movies as well." Another fan wrote, "Wow fabulous so lovely almighty bless you @iamsunnydeol".

Sunny Deol will be next featured in Gadar 2

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Gadar 2, the sequel to his iconic 2001 movie, Gadar. While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their original roles from the first film, the role of their son will be essayed by Utkarsh Sharma. The film will also star Vishal Singh, Mahi Khan, Kishan Rai, Sunny Singh and directed by Ramakant Prasad.

Image: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol