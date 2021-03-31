Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer's Debut To Thalapathy 65's 'mahurat' Pooja: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Sunny Deol's son Rajveer to make his Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions to Thalapathy 65's pooja ceremony, many events made headlines on March 31, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are latest entertainment news of the day

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer to make his Bollywood debut

Rajveer Deol is going to make his Bollywood debut with a coming-of-age romantic drama movie. The movie will be directed by Avnish S Barjatya and will be produced under the Rajshri Productions banner. Bobby Deol took to his Instagram to announce this news. Along with sharing Rajveer's photo, Bobby penned a note by writing, "On the way to realise his dream ... Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead".

Thalapathy 65's pooja ceremony

The Mahurat Pooja of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Thalapathy 65 was organised on March 31. The pooja was organised in Chennai. Thalapathy Vijay was all smiles for the camera as he posed with the crew of the film. The movie is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.

Fahadh Faasil's accident update

Fahadh Faasil got into an accident at the beginning of March. In an interview with Spotboye, he revealed that he is still recuperating from it. Revealing more about the accident, Fahadh said that he fell while he was shooting for his film Malayankunju. Revealing more about it, he said that it was a landslide shot and he lost control over the speed.

Kendall Jenner seeks protection

Kendall Jenner has sought protection from a man who was sending death threats to her. The model was informed that the accused was going to buy a gun to shoot her and himself as well. The court also has issued a temporary restriction order against the accused.

Suniel Shetty celebrates 21 years of Hera Pheri

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram story to commemorate 21 years of the cult-classic comedy film Hera Pheri. He shared a still from a movie in monochrome. Along with the photo, she wrote, "21 years and counting".

Image courtesy- @iambobbydeol and Sun Pictures Twitter

