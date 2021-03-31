Sunny Deol's Younger Son Rajveer Deol All Set To Make His Debut With Rajshri Productions

On March 31, 2021, Rajshri Productions announced that they will be launching Apne star, Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol with their upcoming coming-of-age love drama. The film will be helmed by Avnish S Barjatya, the son of the veteran director, Sooraj R Barjatya. The film also marks the directorial debut for Avnish and is Rajshri’s 59th film production. Rajveer will be playing the lead role.

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol all set to make his debut

Speaking about Rajveer, Avnish said, “Rajveer speaks with his eyes. He has a silent charisma and is tremendously hard-working. The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film”. Avnish and Rajveer are doing a film very close to their own lives. The coming-of-age love story deals with the concept of love and relationships in today’s world. The hunt for the actor romancing Rajveer is still on. The film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2022.

Rajveer Deol has studied theatre in the United Kingdom. After returning to India, he has worked as an assistant director. Sunny Deol’s son has been receiving training under the guidance of the theatre and film director, Feroz Abbas Khan.

On Wednesday, Bobby Deol took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer and announced his debut film. In the picture, he can be seen donning a black t-shirt and flashing his bright smile. Rajveer can be seen looking confidently into the camera. As for the caption, the Aashram actor wrote, “On the way to realise his dream ... Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead”.

As soon as the news made its way on the internet, many of his fans and followers were quick to drop the congratulatory comments. A fan commented, “Wishing him all the luck in the world” with several clapping hands emojis. Another one wrote, “Can’t wait to see the new film. Ps Rajveer is cute. I'm sure he will rock jus like his dad, chachu and dada ji” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticon. A netizen commented, “He is handsome”. Another one wrote, “Wow..that's amazing. Much love and blessings”.

A peek into Rajveer Deol's photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.