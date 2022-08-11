Sunny Kaushal & More Stars Grab Eyeballs In Stunning Outfits At 'Raksha Bandhan' Screening

Quick links:
Actor Akshay Kumar poses with a scooter that is used in the film at the 'Raksha Bandhan' screening in Mumbai.
Singer Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapoor strike a cool pose together as they attend the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' screening.
Prachee Shah Pandya along with daughter Khiana and husband Vishwaas Paandya arrived at the 'Raksha Bandhan' screening.
Actor Bhumi Pednkar's sister Samiksha Pedenkar marked her presence at the 'Raksha Bandhan' screening to cheer for her sister.
Actor Akshay Kumar along with his on-screen sisters Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth posed in stylish attires at the event.
Akshay Kumar gets joined by his love interest in the film Bhumi Pednekar along with reel sisters Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth for the screening.
Actor Aneri Vijan was also present for the 'Raksha Bandhan' screening in Mumbai with her mother.
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' co-star Huma Qureshi looked extremely beautiful in a black dress as she graced the film's screening.
'Raksha Bandhan' director Aanand.L. Rai wore causals at the film's screening last evening in Mumbai.