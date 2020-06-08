Sunny Kaushal Has Been Preparing For '#BhangraaPaaLe' Since His Childhood; See Pic

Sunny Kaushal recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of himself. He could be seen dressed in proper Punjabi attire, all ready to hit the dance floor, in the picture posted. He also had the right caption to put as he related the picture to his music video called Bhangra Paa Le.

Sunny Kaushal’s childhood picture

Sunny Kaushal has lately been keeping his followers entertained by posting various pictures and videos on his official Instagram handle. He recently decided to give his fans a glimpse of what he looked like when he was a child. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal posted a childhood picture of himself on his official social media handle.

In the picture posted, he could be seen posing with his hands thrown up in the air. He could be seen wearing a greyish white kurta with a proper Bhangra vest over his kurta to match the attire. He was also wearing a red turban that professional Bhangra dancers and Punjabis can be seen wearing in general.

He also wrapped two pieces of cloth around each of his wrists to complete the outfit. The actor can be seen delightfully smiling at the camera while the picture is being taken. In the caption for the post, Sunny Kaushal has jokingly written that the picture is from the time he auditioned for his role in the music video, Bhangra Paa Le. The picture has received a lot of love in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the picture from Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram here.

Sunny Kaushal had previously posted an adorable picture with Vicky Kaushal, showcasing how the two grew old together, on the occasion of Vicky's birthday. The two boys share a close bond as seen in the pictures posted. Sunny Kaushal decided to post four pictures taken at different stages of their lives.

In the caption for the post, he has written an adorable heartfelt poem for Vicky Kaushal. The poem talks about how nothing has changed between them over the years. Have a look at the adorable pictures from Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

