Sunny Kaushal, Saiyami Kher To Share Screen Space In Jubin Nautiyal's Song 'Dil Lauta Do'

Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher, who has earlier worked in The Forgotten Army and Breath: Into The Shadows, respectively, will soon share the screen space in Jubin Nautiyal's upcoming music video, Dil Lauta Do. The actors have already shot the music video. Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher recently spoke about their experience while shooting the Dil Lauta Do song. They also mentioned the reason behind agreeing to the music video.

Sunny Kaushal's take on Dil Lauta Do song

While talking about the song, Sunny Kaushal revealed how he was impressed with the song and said, "The song is astounding and I was in love with it right from the first time I heard it. An old school vibe which gives me a great feeling of how the song will do!"

The actors shot the song earlier this month in Leh. Mentioning his experience, the Gold actor said, "Shooting for this song was my first time in Leh and I am in love." He further said, " The locations we shot at were perfect and they gave the right feel to the shoot. It took us time to acclimatise ourselves to the rough weather of Leh Ladakh but once that's done, it's a blast."

Sunny Kaushal then shared his experience of working with Saiyami and said, "Working with Saiyami too was a great experience and she is an amazing performer. What added to the fun was being a Punjabi and working with a Punjabi team".

Saiyami Kher shares her experience of shooting the music video

The song is all set to hit YouTube on July 28, 2021. Talking about her experience, Saiyami said, "I am happy I could be a part of this song because I really liked it from the first time I heard it! The song turned out to look very beautiful and SUnny was great to work with because we got along really well."

The Mirzya actor further explained how she felt working in Leh. She said, "I shot my first film in Ladakh and so it was extremely exciting to shoot this song there again! It's just a place which makes everything look very beautiful! I'm happy that we are a part of the song".

IMAGE: PTI AND SAIYAMI kHER'S INSTAGRAM

(With ANI Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.