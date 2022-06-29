Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Don Casual Outfits While Chilling Together During Outing; See Pics

Though both Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh might only have a few films to their credit, their relationship rumours, however, have been the talk of the town for long. The duo, who might have not confessed their feelings for each other, have often been speculated to be dating, given their various public appearances together.

Now, amidst much speculations, the two were spotted again while chilling in Juhu. Both Sharvari and Sunny were spotted outside a famous coffee chain as they stepped out together while posing for the shutterbugs. The two stars did not compromise with their comfort and looked uber cool and in casuals.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari spotted spending quality time together

Sunny, who is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal, wore a white t-shirt with blue denim pants. He completed his look with a cap and white sneakers. And as for Sharvari, she looked stunning in all-black attire. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a small bag.

The two stars acknowledged the presence of the paps outside the coffee shop while posing and smiling for them. Towards the end, Sunny, who walked his rumoured lady love to the car, hugged her before she finally left the place. For the unversed, Sharvari also attended Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal's wedding in Rajasthan wherein the duo sparked relationship rumours.

Amid the link-up rumours, the actor had earlier dismissed various reports while disclosing her relationship with the Shiddat star. During her interaction with India.com, Sharvari stated that they really became very good friends and have stayed friends for the last four years. Wagh further added that they have been such good friends for very long time, adding that the rumours are baseless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Kaushal will next be seen in Hurdang where he plays the role of an IAS aspirant who struggles to get through because of the quota system. He will feature alongside Vijay Varma and Nushrratt Bharuccha. On the other hand, Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla