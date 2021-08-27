Sunny Kaushal Teases Upcoming Song 'Ishq Mein' With Fiery Look; Fans 'excited'

Sunny Kaushal, who delivered some of his finest performances in the movies from his initial days in the entertainment industry, recently set the internet on fire. All his fans were let amazed when the Gold actor teased them with a steamy poster of his upcoming song, Ishq Mein. Many fans also stated how excited they were for the song and wished him all the best.

Sunny Kaushal sets internet on fire

Sunny Kaushal recently took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming song, Ishq Mein. In the poster, he can be seen sitting inside a bathtub showcasing his bare-chested look. The poster also depicted that Gulshan Kumar and T-Series will be presenting Sunny Kaushal and Sahher Bambba in Ishq Mein and it has been directed by B2GETHER PROS. It also revealed that the music has been composed by Meet Brothers and sung by Sachet Tandon.

In the caption, he increased his fans’ curiosity and revealed, “Ek aur, ek baar phir…Have a look at the poster of my upcoming song #IshqMein. Song releasing on 2nd September 2021.” While signing off, he tagged all the team members of his upcoming song and urged his fans to stay tuned for the release.

The moment Sunny Kaushal unveiled the poster of his much-anticipated song, Ishq Mein, all his fans were thrilled and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of the fans stated how ‘excited ‘ they were while another one added how they cannot wait for the release of the song any further. Another fan stated how he looked super hot and added that he took internet on fire. Several others dropped in tons of fire emojis in the comments section to depict how his poster was full of fire while some of them also drooled over his steamy look by adding heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram post.



Sunny Kaushal’s latest

Apart from the music video, Sunny Kaushal is also gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming movies namely Hurdang and Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love that is yet to have a release date. In Hurdang, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Varma, Shubhashish Jha and others. On the other hand, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love is being directed by Kunal Deshmukh and is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: SUNNY KAUSHAL INSTAGRAM