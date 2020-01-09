Sunny Kaushal's Dapper Looks Will Surely Make Your Heart Flutter, See Pics

Sunny Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Bhangra Paa Le. Even though the movie was highly lauded by the critics, yet it had a lukewarm opening at the box-office. Bhangra Paa Le is directed by debutant director Sneha Taurani. Sneha Taurani is the daughter of movie mogul Ramesh Taurani. Rukshar Dhillon is playing the female lead in the film opposite Sunny Kaushal. As the title suggests, Bhangra Paa Le is set in the world of music and dance. Apart from his movie, Sunny Kaushal is winning hearts across the nation with his impressive sense of fashion. Take a look at some of the best looks donned by Sunny Kaushal.

Sunny Kaushal in a Teal colour tuxedo

Sunny Kaushal looks dapper in a sky blue casual men's suit

Bhangra Paa Le actor stuns in an olive corduroy jacket

Sunny Kaushal rocks the leather jacket look

Sunny Kaushal looks dashing in a Pathani suit

Bhangra Paa Le actor Sunny look great in an uber-cool casual avatar

Immediately after the release of his first film Sunny Kaushal has bagged another Bollywood project titled Shiddat. The film is produced by Maddock Films has Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The shooting of Shiddat has already commenced. With such a title, Shiddat is anticipated to an intense love story, which is being produced by Maddock Films.

