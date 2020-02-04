Do You Know Sunny Kaushal Owns More Than 67 Pairs Of Sneakers?

Sunny Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with the film Sunshine Music Tours and Travels in 2016 but the film turned out to be a Box Office flop. In the same year, the actor made his debut on the digital platform with Arre's Official Chukyagiri where he played the character of Spandan Chukya. Unlike his film, this series turned out to be quite popular among the crowd.

Everything you need to know about Sunny Kaushal

Bollywood Connection

Sunny Kaushal is the younger brother of the popular star Vicky Kaushal. The sibling duo's father Sham Kaushal is a stunt director and director. He is known for his work on films like Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, Dangal and more. Although they share this Bollywood connection, Sunny Kaushal revealed in an interview with a leading portal that they never discuss work.

Commercial Success

Post his film Sunshine Tours and Travels, the actor bagged his first big role with Gold alongside Akshay Kumar. Released in 2018, the film was based on the true story of India's first Gold win at the Olympics post-Independence. Kaushal played the character of Himmat Singh in the film.

Film as a lead

Sunny finally bagged his first lead role with Bhangra Paa Le. The actor played a dual role in the film opposite Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rukshar Dhillon. Released in 2020, the film is a dance flick that tries to bridge the traditional form of Bhangra with western dance forms from all across the world. The actor is currently working on two other films titled Hurdang and Shiddat.

Web series

Apart from his debut with Official Chukyagiri, he was also a part of another Arre production, Official CEOgiri where he reprised his character of Spandan Chukya. Recently the star was seen in the Amazon Original series, The Forgotten Army. The series was released on January 24, 2020, and revolves around the Indian Army's journey and sacrifice for Indian independence during World War II.

Love for shoes

When Kaushal was asked about the shoe collection in his room, he revealed in an interview with a leading daily that he loves collecting shoes. He further revealed that he owns more than 67 pairs of shoes. He also confessed that five of them belong to Vicky Kaushal but Sunny 'borrowed' them as Vicky does not wear them at all.

