Sunny Kaushal's Sneaker Love Makes Fans Exclaim How His Sneaker Game Is On Point

Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal recently shared some photos on Instagram today showing some 'sneaker love'. Like many other Bollywood heroes, Kaushal made his entry into Bollywood as an assistant director; he was an AD in the movies My Friend Pinto & Gunday. Although Sunny's debut film Sunshine Music Tours and Travels didn't make much of a box office impact, the actor rose to prominence after his role in the sports drama film Gold.

Sunny Kaushal recently shared a post on his Instagram handle showing off his sneakers. The actor put 2 pictures in one of which the camera is on the actor's shoes and the other one is a picture of his sneakers. The Gold actor captioned the image with "Just me and my sneakers clicking each other". Take a look at the post below.

Sunny Kaushal's photos; fans react

Sunny Kaushal's photos are accompanied by the actor's personalized hashtag "#sunsunnykhez". The actor received many praises and comments from his admirers on Instagram with many of his fans calling him a "sneakerhead". One fan even called him a "ray of sunshine" while another praised him saying his "sneaker game is on point". Take a look at some of the comments below.

Sunny Kaushal's Instagram

Sunny Kaushal has appeared in movies like Bhangra Paa Le, Gold etc; he also appeared in the Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. The actor has a few projects lined up like the upcoming movie Hurdang which is said to be a romantic film starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Kaushal will also appear in the upcoming film Shiddat, alongside Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina & Diana Penty. Sunny will reportedly be playing a double role in Shiddat.

Sunny Kaushal's Instagram with increasing popularity has already amassed a following of more than 200k. Sunny often shares photos of his upcoming projects and pictures of himself from photoshoots much to the delight of his 200k followers. Sunny also often posts funny reels and videos of himself. Take a look at one of his recent reels below.

