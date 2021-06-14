Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber To Sell Their Los Angeles Home?

Sunny Leone and her entrepreneur-composer spouse Daniel Weber have put their Los Angeles property on the market. This stunning promontory catches sweeping valley and mountain views and is spread over an acre within the elegant and desired Longridge Estates. Here's everything you need to know about Sunny Leone's LA house.

Is Sunny Leone selling her LA house?

According to sources, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have planned to sell off their home in LA. The traditional-style home is accessible via a gated, tree-lined drive. The formal living and dining rooms, family room, bar, and updated kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances all have far-reaching vistas from practically every room, including the light, cheerful interiors with beamed ceilings. Staff quarters, a guest loft, and a beautiful primary suite with soaring ceilings, fireplace, walk-in closet, double rain shower, and soaking tub are among the six bedrooms.

Sunny and Daniel travelled to the United States in May of last year, just in time for Sunny's birthday. They lived at their luxurious home for a few months with their children - Asher, Noah, and Nisha - before returning to India. They now aim to move into a new, swishy address in India very soon. It took the couple a year to decorate their new city home while keeping their style and their children's demand for open space in mind. The couple's stunning Los Angeles home was also constructed with the family's love of open spaces and solitude in mind. Sunny Leone's net worth as of May 2021 is $13 Million according to the portal CA knowledge.

Sunny and Daniel were genuinely concerned about their staff and the house when the lockdown was imposed in 2020. They had rented out their elegantly decorated LA home for periods when they weren't visiting. While it's unclear why Sunny and Daniel have opted to sell their cherished possession in the United States, it's normal for celebrities to sell their residences. Rob Lowe apparently sold his enormous mansion in Montecito, California for a stunning $45 million just last year. Elvis Presley's 1970 Los Angeles mansion was also in the news after it was sold for $29 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.