Sunny Leone And Husband Daniel Weber Distribute '1000 Vegan Meals' To Needy Across Mumbai

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and actor Amy Aela recently joined hands with 'Million Dollar Vegan India' to distribute "1000 vegan meals", across Mumbai, to some families and children. The celebrity couple was spotted supplying food boxes to the needy in Bandra and other locations in the city to support the NGO with their goal to "#TakePandemicOffTheMenu". As both Sunny and Daniel were snapped distributing the food supplies from a truck, a lot of people flocked to collect their meal boxes.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber spent their Sunday undertaking some philanthropic duties as they helped distribute vegan meals to the needy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The couple collaborated with Million Dollar Vegan India for the good cause of distributing food boxes and pictures and videos from their food distribution drive in Mumbai have won netizens' hearts on social media. In a statement at the event, the Splitsvilla X3 host said, "We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead".

Sunny Leone also took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of photos showcasing the entire process of making vegan meals to distributing them to thousands of people across the city. She also penned a lovely note to share her experience of the food distribution drive. Sunny wrote, "Today’s journey started here at @earthcafewaterfield where 1000 vegan meals were made. With my best friend @dirrty99 and my brother @hitendrakapopara, Ishika (17yr old) @amyaela from @milliondollarvegan @milliondollarvegan_india team and my team."

The 40-year-old continued, "I am proud to be associated with Million Dollar Vegan and help support something I believe in. Which is hoping to make an impact on someone’s life even if it’s just for a moment." She also added, "I know what I have done today is nowhere close to what others have done for people and humanity but every day I will try my best to be the best kindest human to people and animals everywhere. Love you all so much and please be safe!"

