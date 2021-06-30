Sunny Leone Asks Fans To 'love' What They Do For As Long As They Can; Check Out Her Post

Actor Sunny Leone often takes to her social media platform to share quirky behind-the-scenes pictures of herself to entertain her fan army. On Wednesday morning, once again, the Ek Paheli Leela star took to her Instagram space to share yet another chirpy photo of herself. The picture appears to be clicked at the sets of her project that Sunny is currently working on.

Sunny Leone’s chirpy photo

In the picture shared by her, Sunny Leone amazes her fans with her keen styling sense. She has donned a white crop top paired with ripped denim. Sunny accessorised her look with hoops and black statement heels. The Jism 2 star smiles contagiously as the camera captures her. While sharing the photographs the actor wrote “Love what you do for as long as you can”. Check out the post shared by Sunny Leone below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans of the star couldn’t help themselves from complimenting the actor. A user praised her smile calling it ‘cute’, on the other hand, many others were just left wowed. The comment section of the post was also showered with red heart emoticons in abundance. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post online:

Sunny currently lives in Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber and her three children. It was back in the year 2017 when the celebrity couple adopted their first child from Latur, Maharashtra. At the time of adoption, the baby girl was just 21 months old; the couple named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Just a year later in March 2018, Sunny and her husband also announced the birth of their twin boys through surrogacy. The couple named the little munchkins as Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny has a slew of interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. She is currently gearing up to make her Tamil debut in the historical war film, Veeramadevi alongside Navdeep, Nassar, and Srinath. Post this she will also feature in several projects including Rangeela, Koka Kola, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Kotigobba 3.

(Image: Sunny Leone Instagram)

