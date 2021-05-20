Sunny Leone Asks Netizens To Take THIS Tongue Twister Challenge With Unique Twist; WATCH

Actor Sunny Leone is known for entertaining her fans on social media. Sunny’s Instagram handle contains a number of photos and videos that contain fun challenges and activities to interact with her fans on social media. Recently, she posted a reel and challenged netizens to take part in a tongue twister challenge.

Sunny Leone tasks fans on a squat-tongue twister challenge

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a fun reel with netizens on social media. In the video, Sunny Leone can be seen doing a tongue twister while doing squats. She says “Red roses for Ruby, Red Rubies for Rosy” while doing exercise. In the end, she comes in front of the camera and asks“How many can you do”. In the caption, she asked her fans to remix the reel and challenge friends. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sunny Leone’s post. Several users showered love with emojis while several other users complimented her looks. Have a look at some of the comments below.

Sunny Leone’s social media presence

Sunny Leone is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. Recently, she shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday in lockdown this year. The actor shared a photo in which Sunny can be seen posing for the camera against the backdrop of a heart-shaped photo booth. She is wearing a sunflower-shaped hairband which has a white ribbon tied to her neck. A set of colourful balloons can also be seen on her head. Check out the post below.

On May 18, 2021, Sunny Leone had shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying the view of a waterfall. She is dressed in a black hoodie and sporty outfit and posed with a smile as water flowed in the background. In the caption, she wrote, “Make the best of every situation!!”. Take a look at the post below.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is currently working on a project for Tamil cinema called Veeramadevi. In 2021, she will also make her Malayalam film debut with the movie Rangeela. She was last seen in the movie Arjun Patiala in 2019, in which she played the character of Baby Narula.

Promo Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.