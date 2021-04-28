Sunny Leone Beats Mid Week Blues As She Gets Goofy With Instagram Filters; Watch Video

To drive away from the mid-week blues, Bollywood star Sunny Leone gets goofy with the Instagram filters. The Baby Doll dancer took to her Instagram reels on Tuesday to share a video of herself in her favourite Instagram filters. Karenjit Kaur Vohra donned a casual avatar with a yellow crop top and light blue denim jeans.

Sunny Leone gets goofy with filters

In her first favourite filter, she used the firey effect and funnily pretended to be on fire. She then used the filter from the Avatar movie in which she looked like a character from the film and she also danced a bit in the character. She then added a filter with hearts on her face and held her hands in heart shape. In the end, she used a blossom filter in which her hair was plucked with a couple of lavender flowers and the screen frame was filled with flowers as well. She ended by giving a flying kiss in the video and wrote in the caption, "Love em filters!" and asked her followers to share their favourite filters with MTV India.

A sneak peek of Sunny Leone's videos

Four days ago, the Ek Paheli Leela star had shared a video goofing around with a filter in a similar avatar. However, Sunny was seen shaking leg to Hello Ji song by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros., a track from her own series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The 39-year-old actor was seen dancing with her clone using the neon clone filter on Instagram.

Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala for the shoot of her upcoming film Shero. A couple of days ago she shared a BTS from the sets of the film on her Instagram feed. In the video, she was seen prepping for a car chase sequence for the movie. Leone, who was sitting in the driver's seat talked about the right and wrong side while driving. She said it could get confusing for her because she has driven in multiple countries. She said the right side of the road in India is the wrong side in the United States. She said, "It's quite weird" and asked the driving instructor not to take her too far since it will freak her out and they turned around. Sunny captioned the clip as, "Who even needs to learn how to drive properly. Prepping for chase sequence for #shero".

