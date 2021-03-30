Sunny Leone Celebrates "the Best Holi With Family" With Her Kids "unleashed"

Like many people around the world, Sunny Leone ushered in Holi 2021 with her family. She shared stunning and crazy glimpses of all the fun she had with her husband and three kids, Noah, Asher and Nisha. She also sent in good wishes to all her fans and hoped that their lives may forever be full of colour.

Sunny Leone’s Holi 2021 celebrations

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos of her Holi celebration with family. In the photos, she and her entire family can be seen in colourful avatars with delightful expressions on their faces. In the first photo, she shared a lovely photo of her and her husband, Daniel, kissing each other. In the next one, Daniel can be seen holding Nisha in his arms as they gaze into each other’s eyes. In the next one among Sunny Leone’s photos, she can be seen in a vibrant look wearing a blue coloured kurta with a stunning pair of earrings. She then added an adorable photo of herself with two of her cute kids while in the next one, she can be seen posing with her daughter. In the next few photos, the actor gave a sneak peek into her crazy Holi bash.

In the caption, she stated that she had the best Holi with her family. She then added that it was nothing pretty or delicate about it and how Nisha, Asher and Noah were unleashed and did what they are supposed to, i.e. have fun. She then sent lovely wishes to her fans stating that may God bless them all and hoped that their lives may be full of colour.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram post was flooded with warm wishes from her fans who even complimented her on how she looked gorgeous in her photos. Many of her fans wished her and her family a very happy Holi and dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comments. Some of the fans also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how amazed they were at her fun Holi celebration with family. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sunny Leone’s Instagram post.

