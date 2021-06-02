Sunny Leone Channels Her Inner Archeress On Sets Of 'Splitsvilla X3'

Sunny Leone's Instagram recently featured a series of pictures as the actress channelled her inner archeress. In the photos, Sunny could be seen trying her hands at archery. The actress even joked about shooting 'through your heart' as she shared the photos. Sunny is currently shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla X3.

Sunny Leone channels her inner archeress

Sunny shared three photos in which she could be seen with a bow and arrow as she tried her hand at archery. Sunny was seen wearing a colourful yellow, blue and white top with bright yellow coloured shorts. The actress accompanied her look with a pair of sunglasses and statement earrings. Sunny wrote "Thru your heart" as she shared the photo. Fans were all heart for Sunny Leone's Instagram post as they left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sunny Leone shares a rare family photo

Sunny Leone on the occasion of Mother's Day shared a rare family photo. The photo featured the actress with her husband Daniel Webber and their three kids. In the caption, Sunny thanked her husband for making her day special and wished all the mothers a Happy Mother's Day. Sunny wrote "A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of nowhere in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you, Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal. Love you all mommies!! Stay strong!!".

Sunny Leone shares fun BTS pic with Rannvijay Singha

Sunny Leone shared a funny BTS picture with her co-host Rannvijay Singha from the sets of Splitsvilla X3. In the photo, Sunny was seen hitting Rannvijay with a hammer and joked that it was time to play "whack a mole". While sharing the photo Sunny tagged Rannvijay and wrote "Looks more like the game “whack a mole”!!".

