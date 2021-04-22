Sunny Leone Dances Like 'crazy' On ‘Blue Hai Pani’ Instagram Reel Video: Watch

Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on late Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to take part in the viral Instagram reel challenge. The actor went on to give a twist in the reel and added a quirky caption revealing details about the song. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shares a video where she reveals the song that makes her dance like crazy. In the first half of the video, the actor can be seen half-heartedly dancing to Ciara’s Got Me Good and wrote “Me dancing to normal songs’. In the second half of the video, Sunny went all out to show off her dancing skills in Honey Singh’s Blue Hai Pani Pani as the song has her name in it. She also wrote, ‘Dancing to songs that have my name in it’.

Along with this reel, the actor also penned a note for all her fans. She asked fans, “Which song makes you dance like crazy? @mtvindia @mtvsplitsvilla”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Sunny Leone shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s dancing skills, while some were all gaga on seeing the post. One of the users wrote, “Hahahaha LOVE IT”. Another user wrote, “this is too good. Please make some more reels like that”. Take a look at a few comments below.

As is known to her fans, Sunny Leone is an active social media user as she gives updates about her professional and personal life. Sunny's Instagram followers recently got a glimpse into what the actor and dancer is like before she has her first cup of coffee, thanks to one of her latest videos. Sunny Leone can be seen in the photo half-heartedly and with a straight face following the choreography of her upcoming appearance at an award ceremony, while the background dancers appear to be more accurate with the same. The actor can be seen donning an all-blue outfit that is completed with a bun, similar to that of a Disney princess. Take a look.

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

