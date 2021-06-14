Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Groove To Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, on Saturday, took to her social media handle and treated her 45.9M Insta fam with a video featuring her husband Daniel Weber. Interestingly, in the candid video, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber were seen dancing to Kangana Ranaut's popular song London Thumakda from the 2014 film Queen. While Sunny can be seen nailing the hook step of the song, Daniel can be seen trying to match his steps with Sunny, on what appears to be a terrace.

Amid that, someone can be heard laughing at Daniel's fail attempt in the background. Instagramming the video with a goofy caption, Leone wrote, "Anyone can dance to Good music , doesn’t mean music makes everyone a good dancer" (sic), along with a laughing emoticon.

Sunny-Daniel dance to Kangana Ranaut's London Thumakda:

In no time, the video post managed to garner over 3M views and is still counting. While a section of fans went gaga over the couple's goofy dance, another section flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. A handful of fans of the actor from Kerala also wrote compliments for her in Malayalam.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the couple's hilarious dance video has won over the internet. In May 2021, the couple had danced together for a video post, in which they revealed the secret behind their successful marriage. The clip, titled 10 years together", showed the couple dancing together while sharing "5 ways of keeping the spark alive" - 1) Always communicate, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Cook together, 4) Make each other laugh and 5) Appreciate each other". Captioning the video, Sunny had written, "Together till grey". The video had bagged an overwhelming response with 900k+ double-taps and is still counting.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor is currently hosting the 13th season of MTV's series Splitsvilla. Her last silver screen project was Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala, which was released in 2019. She played a brief role in the comedy-drama film. As of now, apart from Splitsvilla, the actor has not updated her fans about any of her upcoming projects via social media.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.