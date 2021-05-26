Sunny Leone Enacts WhatsApp Emojis; Starts A New Instagram Challenge For Her Fans

Sunny Leone is often seen engaging with her fans on social media with her photos and videos. The actor recently started a new Instagram challenge for her fans. In the video, she is seen enacting a few WhatsApp emojis and asked her fans to complete the challenge. Take a look at Sunny Leone's new challenge for her fans on her social media.

Sunny Leone enacts WhatsApp emojis in a video

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her fans wherein she made a few expressions which seemed similar to WhatsApp emojis. In the video, Sunny enacted the smile, kiss, tongue out, sad, silent, giggling, thinking and the naughty emojis. The actor wore a bright yellow t-shirt and tied a knot in the centre. She wrote in her caption, "What's your fav emoji? Remix with me and tell me!!" Her fans sent in heart and fire emojis on the video.

A sneak peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Earlier, Sunny shared a hilarious video of herself pranking celebrity designer Hitendra Kapopara. She initially walked slowly towards him and later scared him while he was sleeping. She also asked her fans to watch the ending for his expression. She also shared a video wherein the team of her designers were seen trying to zip her yellow evening gown. The fabric of the gown had gotten stuck in the zip and they struggled to zip it up. She wrote, "Takes an army to make a gown look perfect." Take a look at Sunny Leone's videos here.

Sunny Leone on the work front

Sunny made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012. Sunny's movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot and Ek Paheli Leela garnered her immense popularity. She made her digital debut with Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which was a biographical web series on ZEE5. She was also seen in Ragini MMS returns season 2 on ALT Balaji. Sunny Leone was recently seen in the show Bullets on MX Player. She was seen portraying the role of Tina. The actor is currently seen as the host of MTV Splitsvilla X3 alongside Rannvijay Singh.

