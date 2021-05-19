Sunny Leone Enjoys Scenic View Of Waterfall; Pens Insightful Message For Fans

Sunny Leone is among the active film celebrities on social media who often shares her pictures with fans, keeping them updated about what she is up to. Her Instagram handle contains a number of photos from her various trips, and she has recently posted a few more of her travelling pictures. The actor is seen posing for the camera in front of a scenic natural view. Sunny also penned a short but insightful message for her fans, who promptly sent all kinds of compliments for her pictures in the comments section.

Sunny Leone poses in front of a waterfall

In her latest Instagram post, Sunny Leone has shared a couple of pictures that have captured her enjoying the view of a waterfall. Dressed in a black hoodie and a sporty outfit, Sunny posed for the camera with a smile as the water flowed in the background. She wrote in the caption, “Make the best of every situation!!”. Her fans took no time in posting their reactions in the comments, where they praised her pictures, and a few of them even called the scenic view of the waterfall “superb”.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

A few days ago, Sunny Leone had shared her family picture from her trip to Kerala, which featured her husband and all three of their children in the frame. She then penned a long message about the trip and said that she had spent a “great day” with her family “in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains”. She also added that while there was a complete lockdown, her husband Daniel Weber managed to make the day “amazing” and also thanked him for making the effort the entire day.

Sunny Leone had married Daniel Weber back in 2011 and the couple had recently celebrated a decade of their marriage. The couple has since become parents to three children, Nisha, Asher and Noah. Sunny has worked in a number of popular films during the course of her career, including Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and more. She has also worked in several regional Indian films in the last few years.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

