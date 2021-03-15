Sunny Leone Enjoys Sunday Vibes At Beach In Mumbai, Reveals What She's 'allergic' To

On Sunday night, Sunny Leone posted a series of pictures from a beach in Mumbai. She pulled off a military coloured two-piece and tied a neat hair bun. Sunny is back in town after shooting some segments of Splitsvilla X3 in Kerala. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Allergic to bullS***" in the caption. She showed how she enjoyed her Sunday vibes while enjoying the heat in the city. Soon, fans rushed to drop comments on her post. Sunny is back as a host in Splitsvilla X3, which premiered on March 6.

Sunny's 'Sunday vibes'

(Source: Sunny Leone Instagram)

On Women's Day, Sunny Leone shared a video in which she recalled the time when she was boycotted from award shows. Not only this but she also mentioned that she had received hate emails at the age of 21. Sunny remarked that she got judgemental and sexiest comments from people and that when asked for help, no one offered her any support in the film industry. In her short video, the actor also added that she was criticised for her dance moves as well.

Sharing the same, the One Night Stand actor wrote, "I have shared my story, now it is time for you to be #unfiltered and share your stories with the world!". Soon, netizens rushed to drop their comments on Sunny Leone's Instagram post. A user wrote, "Sunny you’re the best. Stay blessed always." Her Anamika co-star Sonnalli Seygall wrote, "And a beautiful human being."

The 39-year-old actor made the most of her time in Kerala while shooting for the reality show. She shared many glimpses in which her kids were seen enjoying the boat rides in Kerala. She also donned the traditional outfit playing cricket and football on the sets of the show. The contestants in Splistvilla X3 includes Kevin Almasifar, Gary LU, Vyomesh Koul, Nikita Bhamidipati, Pallak Yadav, Arushi Chib, Aditi Rajput, Janvi Sikaria, Bhoomika Vashisht, Jay Dudhane, Samarthya Gupta, Dhruv Malik, Avantika Sharma, Trevon Dias, Shivam Sharma, Nikhil Malik, Samruddhi Jadhav, Riya Kishanchandni, Azma Fallah, Shweta Nair, Kristian. In a new promo, the contestants on the show request Kevin Almasifar to speak in Hindi while swimming. The makers wrote, "Tell us that one Hindi word you'd want to hear Kevin saying?".

