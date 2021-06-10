Last Updated:

Sunny Leone Excited That Lockdown Is 'almost Over'; Says 'time To Go Back To Baby Doll'

Sunny Leone recently expressed her excitement regarding the end of lockdown. Have a look at the post shared by her, with all details here. Read ahead.

Sunny Leone

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE INSTAGRAM


Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to describe what her plans look like, as the lockdown in the country has almost come to an end. She shared a picture with her fans, where she was seen trying on one of the most famous shades from her makeup line, Starstruck. The actor made an appealing pun in the caption for the post, with a reference to her famous song, Baby Doll. Sunny Leone’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see frequent updates from her.

Sunny Leone back on the stage

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to Twitter to update her fans on what she has been up to, lately. She posted a picture from the sets while she was doing her own makeup, as a part of the preparation. She was dressed in a traditional red outfit which was studded in intricate silver design. In the picture, she was seen applying a coat of her personalized lip colour, Baby Doll, from the brand Starstruck. Her eye makeup was kept pink-dominant with prominent eyebrows and lashes. Sunny Leone was also spotted wearing short silver earrings which went well with the outfit. A crew member can be seen fixing her outfit while the actor was busy getting decked up.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has celebrated the fact that the lockdown is finally over, in most parts of the country. As the unlocking process begins in most cities, Sunny Leone has mentioned that it is time for her to hit the stage again. She also used a Baby Doll reference in the caption, which is a famous item number from the actor’s movie, Ragini MMS 2. Have a look at the post on Sunny Leone’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have complimented Sunny’s look in the picture. A few fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE INSTAGRAM

