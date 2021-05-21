Sunny Leone Explains How She Preps For Shots; Know More About Her Latest Insta Updates

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone had recently shared a picture from the sets of her next project, which she deleted within the next few minutes. In the picture, the actor could be seen gearing up for the shoot while a few people help her in the background. In the caption, she had also given her fans a glimpse of how she rehearses some scenes in her head. Sunny Leone’s fans were quite elated to see the picture as they love her frequent updates on social media.

Sunny Leone’s shooting diaries

Bollywood actor and dancer Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share an update on what she has been up to, lately, but decided to take the picture down within the next hour. In the picture shared, the actor had showcased what it is like, to work amidst the pandemic. In the candid shot, Sunny Leone could be seen getting ready for the shooting schedule while a few staff members help her out. She seems lost in thought as she is going through the lines in her head, in the candid photograph.

In the caption for the post deleted post, Sunny Leone had mentioned how she is rehearsing the lines in her head. She had also written that she was constantly saying these lines in her head before the shoot began.

Sunny Leone's BTS with Rannvijay

Sunny Leone also recently shared a video from the sets of a popular reality show, describing her latest addiction. She can be seen spending time with her co-host Rannvijay Singha while getting a massage from a staff member on the set. She can be seen using a massager which vibrates at a high frequency, helping the body muscles relax.

Sunny Leone was also seen taking a fun challenge in one of the reel videos. She was spotted chanting a tongue twister while challenging her fans to do better and post videos of them, taking up the challenge. Have a look.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE INSTAGRAM

