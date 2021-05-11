Sunny Leone Gives A Shoutout To Her 'awesome Fans' In Kerala, Says 'Spread This Pic'

Popular Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a picture, featuring a couple of "awesome fans" from Kerala. Interestingly, the actor also made a request to her 45.5M Insta fam. In the photo, Sunny can be seen flashing a smile for the click while in the backdrop, a couple of fans can be seen, presumably, dancing in joy as they saw Sunny. Instagramming the photo, Leone wrote a brief caption, which read, "Spread this pic and help me find these awesome fans so that I can give them a shoutout".

Sunny Leone gives a shoutout to "awesome fans":

Within a couple of hours, the Karanjit Kaur: The Untold Story actor's post managed to garner 300k+ double-taps and is still counting. A handful of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons. One-word compliments such as beautiful and awesome were a common sight.

Interestingly, the 39-year-old actor has often showered love on Kerala. Earlier, this year in February, when she visited Kerala for the shoot of Splitsvilla, the actor had said that she loves Kerala and shooting there feels like a vacation to her. She had also added that her children love going on boat rides and she wants them to be in touch with nature and Kerala is the perfect place for them to unwind.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Interestingly, with one of her recent Instagram posts, the Ek Paheli Leela actor informed her Insta fam that she is celebrating Mother's Day 2021 in Kerala. Sunny's children Nisha, Asher and Noah painted flower pots and gifted them to their mother. "A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!", read an excerpt of the caption of her post.

On the professional front, the actor-turned-entrepreneur was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Currently, she is busy shooting her multiple upcoming projects including her Tamil film Veeramadevi, her Malayalam film debut Rangeela and Shero. In one of her latest Instagram posts, she shared the BTS from Shero in which she was seen learning to drive on roads of Kerala for a chase sequence in the film.

