Sunny Leone Goes Gaga Over Husband Daniel After His Special Gesture For Lady On The Street

Celebrities of the film industry are known for their helpful gestures, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to many such heroes. They are also known for gestures that might not appear of the same magnitude, but surely one that will save someone from a crisis. An example of this was Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber going out of his way to help a woman to repair her car.

Sunny Leone awed by husband’s gesture for a lady

Sunny recently shared photos of her ‘cute date’ with Daniel as they raised the glamour quotient at an awards show. And the date ended with an incident that made the Ragini MMS 2 star admire her husband more.

She posted a video from her car, and zoomed in to him trying to fix the car's flat tyre for a woman, amid the heavy flow of vehicles. Calling it 'sweet', she said, "This is what a gentleman does. Daniel is helping out that lovely lady on the street."

She also shared her thoughts on her Instagram stories, calling him a ‘real man’ and conveying her love to him.

Meanwhile, another side of Daniel Weber was of him as a father. On the occasion of Holi on Monday, the couple was seen enjoying some heartwarming moments with their children Nisha Noah and Asher.

The actor termed it as the 'best Holi' with family. Sharing how Nisha, Asher and Noah 'unleashed', doing what they were 'supposed' to do, the actor shared that there was nothing 'pretty or delicate about it.' "Hope your lives are always full of color," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the couple had recently starred together in Bullets. The series, also starring Karishma Tanna, had released on MX Player.

Sunny had been shooting for the reality show Splistvilla in Kerala recently, She has been handling the hosting responsiblities on the show for the last few seasons,

She had special songs in movies like The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and is also working on the mutlilingual Veeramadevi.

Among her recent projects, she has signed the psychological thriller Shero. Sharing an intense teaser, she had then conveyed her excitement to be part of the project.

