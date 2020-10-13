Sunny Leone grooves to Bee Gees' Classic 'Stayin' Alive'; Watch

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a quirky video through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor’s movies while dancing to the tunes of Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees. Here is everything that you need to know about Sunny Leone’s latest post on the social media platform.

Sunny Leone grooves to the tunes of Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a quirky video through her official account on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. It features a Boomerang video of the star while grooving to the tunes of Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees. Visible in the backdrop of a lavish room, the actor has donned white bell-bottoms and paired it with a pale green t-shirt with a knot. She has opted for no-accessories look and kept her cropped hair loose.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone wrote the lyrics of the song. She wrote, “Ah ah ah ah... stayin' alive ...stayin' alive... ðŸ’ƒ”. The actor has dropped a dancing lady emoticon and has mentioned her location as Mumbai, Maharashtra in the post description. Check out Leone’s latest Boomerang video on the video-sharing platform:

Response to Sunny Leone's Instagram video

In less than an hour of sharing the Instagram post, Sunny Leone garnered more than 1, 00, 000 views and more than 1400 comments on the social media platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the funky video. Many among them wrote how cute and beautiful she looked in the Boomerang post.

On the other hand, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, fire, hearts, sparkle, crowns, blossoms, and rose, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Sunny Leone’s latest video on Instagram. Check them out:

