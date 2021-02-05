Sunny Leone Is A Total 'MOOD' In This Arched-eyebrows, Minimal Makeup Look; See Pic

Sunny Leone took to Instagram in order to reveal to her fans and followers alike as to what her mood is like. The picture below sees the multi-faceted media personality showcase her seemingly newly-done eyebrow work. She is sporting minimal yet classy makeup. The picture also sees Sunny Leone looking straight into the lens of the camera as if she's directly looking at her follower. The post can be found below as well as in the list of Sunny Leone's hot pics and videos on Instagram.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Brings Out Her Inner Audrey Hepburn By Wearing A 'perfect Lipshade'

The Post:

Also Read: Sunny Leone Gives Sneak-peek Into What Splitsvilla Team Eats On Sets; Watch Video

As is known to her fans, Sunny Leone is an active social media user and influencer. As of this writing, Sunny Leone's Instagram following stands at around 42.8 million. A majority of Sunny Leone's photos are her selfies, her endorsements, and announcements of the new products that are being frequently added to her skincare brand, Starstruck by Sunny Leone. Some of Sunny Leone's photos can be found below.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Asks Netizens A Tasty Question About Photos Of Her 'Yummy' Printed Pyjamas

Sunny Leone, approximately three months ago, came back to Mumbai. The actor, who was last seen in her own biographical show on Zee5, namely Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, has hinted at the beginning of a "new adventure" through her Instagram account on the day she boarded the flight for Mumbai. The actress, model, and businesswoman flew back from LA after spending a period of six months in the states due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About Sunny Leone's movies and TV shows:

The list of Sunny Leone's movies includes the likes of Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Beiimaan Love, and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. As far as Sunny Leone's body of work is concerned, she was last seen in Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The web series in question is a Zee5 original. The web series comprises of 20 episodes. The show has been directed by Aditya Datt.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Shares Photo On Instagram, Imparts Lesson On 'control Power'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.